The Columbus Blue Jackets extend F Mikael Pyyhita to a one year two way contract.





The Columbus Blue Jackets extend D Daemon Hunter to a one year two way deal.





The Columbus Blue Jackets have added F Hudson Fasching to a one year two way contract with a cap hit of $775K.





Fasching, 30, was a fourth round selection of the Los Angeles Kings. The forward was dealt with enforcer Nicolas Deslauries to Buffalo for Brayden McNabb, Jonathan Parker, a 2014 second, and 2015 second (that became Erik Cernak). In 2018, Fasching was flipped to Arizona for F Mike Sislo and D Brandon Hickey; the winger would split time between the Coyotes and Tuscon. The last three seasons, he split time on the Island between New York and Bridgeport. He is reunited with Dysin Mayo, from their Arizona Coyotes’ days. Fasching could join new coach Stefan Matteau if he heads to Cleveland.





Veteran Brendan Smith signed a PTO with Columbus over the summer. Smith, 36, was acquired under Waddell’s administration with Carolina in a trade with the New York Rangers. Smith also spent time in New Jersey with Damon Severson and Miles Wood. The former first round pick of the Wings may be in line for the the 7th dman slot. Overall, the Jackets have completed their homework for the summer by extending their pending restricted free agents and have welcomed new depth to compete with the prospects for roster spots.

Rumor Mill

F Bryan Rust (PIT) CBJ, DET, BUF

F Elias Pettersson (VAN) BUF, CAR, DET, MIN, DAL, OTT, CBJ, BOS

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F Rickard Rakkell (PIT) CBJ, CAR, NJD

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D Jamie Oleskiak (SEA) CBJ, DAL, TOR

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F Nick Robertson (TOR) CBJ, SEA, UTH

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G Elvis Merzlikins

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Luke Kunin

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Kevin Labanc

Jack Johnson - on PTO w/Minnesota

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Damon Severson



