Who Will Be the Surprise Prospect to make the Flyers? Source Gives His Answer...

Hello Flyers Fans!

I apologize for not writing in a while. As you can see, the website has been completely revamped, and a lot has been happening behind the scenes to keep me very, very busy—but I’m excited to be back. I spent some time with Flyers folks yesterday, and I’m ready to dive into talking about this coming season with you on a daily basis.

Now, I’m not going to discuss exactly who I was talking with, but let’s just say they’re very high up in the organization. I asked them—without quoting them directly—who they thought might be the surprise of camp…the guy who makes the team unexpectedly, like Jett Luchanko did last year.

It’s been a couple of decades since the Flyers have had this many prospects under contract coming into camp: Jett Luchanko, Nikita Grebenkin, Karsen Dorwart, Devin Kaplan, Denver Barkey, Anthony Richard, Alex Bump, Oscar Eklind, Rodrigo Ābols, Oliver Bonk, Adam Ginning, Hunter McDonald, and Helge Gran. That’s 13 names—14 if you count Kolosov.

And, of course, there’s Porter Malone, the best prospect in the system by a good margin. He’ll be playing at Michigan State this year, but the more people I talk to, the more I expect him to join the Flyers once his college season ends.

The general feeling is that the top contenders to jump right into the lineup are Alex Bump, Jett Luchanko, and Oliver Bonk. My source mentioned all of them—but also said there’s another player who could make an even bigger impact.

When discussing possibilities, I brought up 6’4” Spencer Gill, who is still growing and already a defensive beast. I also mentioned Dorwart and Barkey. Personally, I love both players. Barkey, though on the smaller side, was a college captain at a top program and has an excellent hockey IQ with plenty of grit.

Still not the guy my source was pointing to.

He said he believes Nikita Grebenkin could be the player who shocks the Flyers faithful.

Who is Nikita Grebenkin?

Many of you know he was part of the Scott Laughton trade. But here’s a deeper look:

In Russia & the KHL

Broke into pro hockey with Metallurg Magnitogorsk in 2021–22, after putting up 64 points in 58 games in the Russian junior MHL.

Loaned to Amur Khabarovsk in 2022–23, where he won the Alexei Cherepanov Award as KHL Rookie of the Year.

Returned to Metallurg and helped win the 2024 Gagarin Cup.

In North America

Came over for the 2024–25 season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. In 39 games, he tallied 21 points (9G, 12A).

Made his NHL debut with Toronto in November 2024, appearing in seven games (no points).

Grebenkin brings something the Flyers haven’t had in a while: he goes to the net hard, plays with snarl, and makes life miserable for opponents. The closest comparison might be Wade Allison—unfortunately held back by injuries—but with more natural skill and toughness. He’s a rarity, with an edge and attitude that fit perfectly in Philadelphia. Rick Tocchet may be the perfect mentor for him.



