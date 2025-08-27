Leafs, Wings and Tampa in on Kyle Connor (e3)

It's kinda hard to believe that a 97 point guy, like Kyle Connor has still not been extended past this season.... the Jets know the importance of Connor to their team, but so do many other teams out there and talk is starting to heat up for sure...





You always need to be careful in this situation because it's quite possible that Winnipeg is letting these rumors get out there to put a little bit more pressure on Connor to extemd. But that's only the game plan if the player doesn't want to leave town and there's no One saying for certain that Connor wouldn't be OK testing the free agent market year from now... the Maple leafs are definitely leading the way on this one....





Connor is from Michigan of course so the Red Wings will be popping up here a lot. I'm told he would very much like to play for Detroit.... the other team involved that I hear the most about has been Tampa... the lightning or in a critical year and we'll see whether or not they'll be able to maintain or fall off this season. The addition of Kyle Connor would definitely be major for anybody but especially Tampa....





That's all for the situation right now. I'm working on an update for the Canadian hockey players who are waiting to be reinstated after the trial in Canada. I should have something about that by this evening.



