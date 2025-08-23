The Matthews Effect: How Anti-Leafs Bias is Fueling a False Narrative Part 1

The NHL's Recency Bias Problem: The Curious Case of Auston Matthews





In the ever-churning world of the NHL, where stakes are sky-high, perception quickly becomes reality. In such a fast-paced environment, narratives can change faster than possession of the puck. For Auston Matthews, coming off the lowest goal-scoring season of his NHL career, fans and analysts alike have hastily altered their perception of the Maple Leafs' superstar.





Just one season after scoring a monumental 69 goals in 2023-24, Auston Matthews was lauded as a consensus top-three player in the league. In many rankings, Matthews found himself firmly planted in the #2 spot, behind only Connor McDavid. However, in a flurry of updated rankings over the last few weeks, it's clear the past season has had an outsized impact on Matthews' standing among the elite.





Beyond the Box Score





Last season for the Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews scored 33 goals and added 45 assists, marking just the second time in his career that the center had more assists than goals. This shift wasn't a sign of decline, but rather an evolution of his game into a more complete, 200-foot force, which naturally affected his goal totals. Despite this, Matthews consistently dominated his minutes on the ice against top-tier competition.





While the face-value production dipped, advanced metrics like Expected Goals For (xGF%) and Corsi For percentage (CF%) still paint the picture of an undeniably elite player. Matthews' even-strength play continues to display dominant puck possession, and he generates high-quality scoring chances at an incredible rate, even when facing the toughest defensive matchups in the league.





The Biggest Difference





With Matthews continuing to generate chances at an elite level, the most glaring difference year-over-year was his shooting percentage. In 2024-25, Matthews finished at a 12.6% clip, a significant drop from his career average of 16.2%. This regression wasn't random; it can be directly linked to a nagging injury he suffered early in the season—an injury so persistent it required a mid-season trip to Germany for specialized treatment.





While every player battles injuries, this specific ailment directly impacted his greatest weapon: his shot. For Matthews, his release has always been a game-breaker due to its sheer velocity and quickness. The injury impacted his shot so dramatically that its velocity fell nearly 10 mph from two years prior, pushing it closer to league-average than his usual elite standard.





Auston Matthews scoring issues explained:



Top Shot Speed

2021/22 Playoffs - 89.46 mph

2022/23 Playoffs - 94.15 mph

2023/24 Playoffs - 91.21 mph

2024/25 Playoffs - 84.50 mph



Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk. — Jay on Leafs (@JayOnLeafs) May 11, 2025



