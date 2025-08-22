Marco Rossi Signs 3-Year Bridge Deal with Minnesota Wild

After a summer filled with trade rumors and contract speculation, the Marco Rossi saga in Minnesota has reached its conclusion. Fresh off a breakout season, Rossi was looking to cash in on a major payday, but the Wild balked at handing out a massive long-term commitment.





The 23-year-old center was electric last year, potting 24 goals and racking up 60 points in 82 games. Despite that stellar production, persistent concerns about his size gave the front office pause. While trade chatter swirled, the most logical outcome always felt like a bridge deal.





Today, the standoff ended as the Wild officially locked up their young forward with a three-year commitment.





Marco Rossi has re-signed in Minnesota on a 3-year, $15M ($5M AAV) contract, according to @frank_seravalli pic.twitter.com/XThQ09sbpa — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 22, 2025





The contract carries a $5 million AAV, but the masterstroke for Minnesota is that Rossi will still be a restricted free agent when it expires. He is now slated to anchor a potentially lethal second line between Matt Boldy and veteran sniper Vladimir Tarasenko.





So, how does this deal stack up for both sides? Make no mistake, this is a home run for the Wild. They get cost-certainty on a rising star while retaining full control of his future. If Rossi continues his upward trajectory, this contract becomes an absolute steal. If he plateaus, his manageable cap hit makes him a highly attractive trade chip for teams across the league. It's a brilliant, low-risk, high-reward move for Minnesota.