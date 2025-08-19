Bruins in on McDavid and Rossi(e3)

This morning, I got a very strange text from a Bruins source who has very familiar with Cam Neeli and the rest...

"The Boston Bruins are up to something big. Making plans for a major addition...Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt could be moved in the next 24 hours."

I texted the source back asking what their target was....

'"Best Case: McDavid. but also Marco Rossi..."

There is no doubt the Bruins team that will hit the ice next month will be vastly different.

Mason McTavish is another possibility, but the Sabres are closer to getting that done.

What's the Buzz

What do you want for Zacha or Mittelstadt?



