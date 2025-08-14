Tkachuk Family Headlines NHL 26

This week was an entertaining week for the games in the hockey community as the Tkachuk family will headline both the regular and deluxe covers of EA Sports NHL26.





The regular cover features only the Florida Panthers’ forward Matthew Tkachuk after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups with the trophy hosted over the American forward’s head.





The deluxe cover features Matthew; younger brother and Ottawa Senators’ captain, Brady Tkachuk in his Sens’ sweater; and father Keith Tkachuk in a St. Louis Blues jersey, the final team the father played for prior to his retirement.





The upside to this is that is does promote another hockey family with popularity in both counties. Keith Tkachuk played with Winnipeg before the relocation to Arizona, St. Louis, and Atlanta. Matthew Tkachuk, originally drafted as a member of the Calgary Flames, won back-to-back mugs after requesting a trade to Florida. Brady Tkachuk, getting his first career postseason games, goals, and points in 2025, makes them the first father-sons duo.





NHL25 features the Hughes’ brothers of New Jersey and Vancouver.





What did the games do right?

Hockey families stretched upon generations for nostalgia, entertainment, and dollar. Winning pedigree with the revival of the Cup on the cover and featuring a known player outside of the game. Dropping the cover in the dead of summer to get media attention. Teasing the Utah Mammoth. Burying the Leafs with Mitch Marner in a Vegas sweater.





What did the games do wrong?

Johnny Gaudreau was the no-brainer move after his tragic death last August. He was the only logical choice. Lack of additional detail beside Be a Pro. Who cares about HUT?





The game hits shelves on September 12, 2026.



