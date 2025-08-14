Rumors are swirling in the mill of a potential one for one deal involving Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakov and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson.





While both forwards may possess a bit of offensive upside and seek a change in scenery, this may be a dead deal if this were to ever occur.





Chinakov, 24, has 71 points in 175 career games with a -42 rating. The 21st overall selection from the 2020 NHL Draft has yet to appear in the NHL postseason. In a draft where analysts and scouts projected him to be a fifth round selection, Kekalainen reached to grab him in the first.





Robertson, 23, has 56 points in 156 games played with a +2 rating. The 53rd overall selection from the 2019 NHL Draft has 3 points in 13 postseason games, all with Toronto. As a Dubas pick, he had some name recognition after his brother went in the first round in 2017.



