Written Off? Doubters Circle as Maple Leafs Face Post-Marner Era





With Mitch Marner gone, the spotlight intensifies on captain Auston Matthews. Can his leadership silence the critics and defy the grim predictions for the 2025-26 season?





The puck hasn't even dropped on the 2025-26 NHL season, yet for many across the league, the Toronto Maple Leafs are already dead in the water. Critics have been quick to write them off, downgrading the reigning Atlantic Division champions to a mere Wild Card team following the departure of superstar Mitch Marner.





But in the NHL, past glory is a ghost. When the season begins, every team starts with zero wins, and a clean slate. Despite losing Marner, the Leafs roster remains one of the most talented in the league. The wave of premature criticism has created a strange phenomenon: Could the Toronto Maple Leafs, of all teams, actually be underrated?





With Marner's exit, the intense Toronto spotlight shifts directly onto one man: Auston Matthews. After taking the captaincy from John Tavares, the franchise officially became his team. But despite his best efforts, the postseason results remained agonizingly familiar. Now, questions about his leadership are growing louder.





However, a surprising endorsement recently came from one of Matthews' fiercest rivals. While appearing on The Leafs Nation Podcast, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk dismissed any concerns about Matthews' leadership, citing their time together at the Four Nations Faceoff.





According to Tkachuk, the very same nonchalant attitude that can drive fans to distraction is precisely what he admires in Matthews. In the pressure-cooker environment of Toronto, Matthews' steady demeanor is a perfect fit. He never gets too high after a win or too low after a loss—a vital trait for survival in a city that hangs on every shift.





🚨🎙️ Brady Tkachuk on Auston Matthews behind the scenes and playing with him at the 4 Nations Faceoff:



— Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) August 12, 2025









That calm, however, doesn't guarantee success. After a down season hampered by injury, Matthews has everything to prove, both to himself and to the league. A personal bounce-back season is not just hoped for; it's demanded.





Until the team proves otherwise on the ice, the questions will only get louder.





Can Auston Matthews truly lead this team to greatness? Can the Maple Leafs finally accomplish the ultimate goal and win a Stanley Cup? Or will this core go down as one of the biggest failures in franchise history?