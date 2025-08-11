Maple Leafs' Goalie Depth in Question: What's the Holdup with Dennis Hildeby?





It's been a transformative summer for Brad Treliving and the Toronto Maple Leafs. After years of playoff disappointment, the front office made seismic changes, most notably bidding farewell to Mitch Marner and officially ending the "Core Four" era. But as the dust settles on the new-look roster, a crucial piece of housekeeping remains unresolved: the contract of an intriguing restricted free agent.





A Promising Prospect in Limbo





At 23 years old, Dennis Hildeby already has six NHL games under his belt. Despite some initial struggles at the top level, the towering 6-foot-7 Swede is widely viewed as an extremely promising goaltending prospect. This is why many find it surprising that Hildeby remains without a contract for the upcoming season.





On June 30th, the Leafs extended a qualifying offer to Hildeby, ensuring they would retain the goaltender's rights. However, there has been radio silence on the negotiation front since





Leafs send qualifying offers to RFAs Hildeby, Robertson, Knies of course, forward Roni Hirvonen (even though he's gone back to Finland this year), D Topi Niemela and D William Villeneuve. But no mention of Holmberg. — Lance Hornby 🇺🇦🇨🇦 (@sunhornby) June 30, 2025





A Looming Gap in the Goalie Ranks





With their NHL tandem locked in with Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll, the Leafs are left without a reliable third-string option. After Matt Murray’s decision to sign with the Seattle Kraken, the only other goaltender under contract is Artur Akhtyamov. With just one season of North American hockey under his belt, relying on Akhtyamov would be a significant risk for the organization.





The Clock is Ticking





Unless the Maple Leafs can convince a veteran goaltender to accept a role primarily in the AHL—a tough sell for any established player—they will need Hildeby to be available. The situation is growing more urgent. With only one year of two-way contract eligibility remaining, this season is the Leafs' best chance to determine what they truly have in Hildeby, for better or for worse.





Adding to the complexity, Hildeby has now aged out of the upcoming Prospect Showcase, leaving the Leafs with fewer opportunities to evaluate him against his peers.





The question for Treliving and his team is clear: does it make more sense to bet on Hildeby's immense potential, or should they look for a more proven, veteran solution to backstop the Toronto Marlies and provide NHL insurance?