Maple Leafs Prospect Ben Danford at Center of Trade Rumors

Last season, the Toronto Maple Leafs mortgaged their future in an aggressive, all-in attempt to dethrone the Florida Panthers. After a gut-wrenching seven-game series loss, the Leafs were left with the consequences: depleted draft capital and immense pressure on their existing prospects to pan out.





Nowhere is that pressure more apparent than with Easton Cowan and Ben Danford. For Toronto, the path forward is clear: Cowan is eligible to turn pro and join the American Hockey League, while Danford is set for a pivotal final season in the OHL. After an outstanding year as the captain of the Oshawa Generals, it sounds as if Danford could be on the move.





According to OHL Scoops on X, Danford has been connected to the Brantford Bulldogs as a potential trade target.





The #Bulldogs and #Generals have been in discussion on a deal that could potentially send #LeafsForever prospect Ben Danford to Brantford. — OHLScoops (@ohl_scoops) August 5, 2025





The potential move is loaded with intrigue. The Bulldogs, a strong contender in the OHL's Eastern Conference last season, were eliminated in the semifinals by Danford's own Generals. Adding Danford wouldn't just be an act of strategic revenge; it would immediately establish the Bulldogs as championship favorites while the Generals appear to be heading toward a retool. Given the fluid nature of OHL rosters, it’s a move that makes perfect sense for a team loading up for a title run.





Fresh off a tryout at the Team Canada World Juniors Showcase, Danford is expected to log huge minutes and play a dominant role wherever he lands. Following in the footsteps of Easton Cowan's Memorial Cup-winning season, a similar championship run could be in the cards for Danford this year.



