Devils' Wishlist 2025-26' Volume 2: Further Development Of Young D-Core

The Devils organization has been blessed with young defenders. Luke Hughes, Simon Nemec and Seamus Casey have extremely high ceilings and are just now entering their ascend at the NHL level. While they’ve developed nicely thus far, 2025-26 is where I expect all three to take their game to the next level.





Luke Hughes

At the end of the 23’-24’ campaign, a lot of Luke’s critics were complaining about his defensive game and penchant for turnovers. In 24’-25’ the youngest Hughes came back a much improved defender. While the odd turnover still exists, this kid will be just 22 years old when next season begins, which his naysayers often overlook. Playing major minutes/matchups at just 21 years old last season, Luke was dynamic. His defensive game has grown exponentially since his arrival, using both his long reach and elite skating to thwart his opponents.

Just like his brothers, Luke will continue to evolve every single year for a long time. In my opinion he has the tools and size to become the best of the three Hughes boys when all is said and done.





Simone Nemec

Nemec has had a bit of a roller coaster run since entering the league. The 21 year old Slovak struggled a bit and was unable to see consistent ice time at the NHL level last season. However, when forced into last year’s playoffs, the former #2 overall pick played some of his best hockey yet. His electric, double OT, game winner against Carolina should help bolster his confidence back to where it needs to be in order to compete at an elite level.

Due to the Jonathan Kovacevic injury, Nemec will have a great opportunity to be in the lineup every night when the season starts in October. Let’s hope his play makes it impossible for the staff to remove him when Kovacevic is available again.





Seamus Casey

Casey is a bit of a dark horse. The undersized defenseman has showed tremendous ability to find the net. Possessing a lethal point shot with elusiveness and an uncanny release, the small-ish defender could really help the NJ PP. The only problem for the former Michigan Wolverine and Luke Hughes collegiate teammate, is the Devils embarrassment of riches on the back end whcih could make it tough to find NHL ice time. While it’s a great problem for Tom Fitzgerald, it could be quite the hindrance to his career with Jersey. If he’s going to make it with NJ, his strength and defensive awareness need to improve quite a bit. His upside could be as high as a Brian Rafalski(who if I was GMTF, I’d ask to work with Casey this off-season), his downside however could be that of Ty Smith. Here’s to hoping he’s Rafalski!



