Nick Robertson Linked to Two Teams Via Trade

Nick Robertson, the young forward, signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs late last week, a move that helped him avoid salary arbitration and a potentially contentious exchange with the team. While the deal provides salary certainty for Robertson, it doesn't guarantee he will play for Toronto next season.





On the mid-summer edition of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, hockey insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned he'd heard Robertson's name connected to two different teams. According to Friedman, Robertson has been linked to the Pittsburgh Penguins and their general manager, Kyle Dubas, who previously worked for the Maple Leafs. Friedman also mentioned a potential deal that could send Robertson to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Yegor Chinakhov.





https://x.com/NHLRumourReport/status/1952392837384831198?t=zLcRVClsKdeGsMxebO9NMw&s=19





https://x.com/NHLRumourReport/status/1952798508450558404?t=lkrmhcCNdpSSBlOEsQW9RA&s=19





Last season, under new head coach Craig Berube, Robertson scored 15 goals but averaged only about 12 minutes of ice time per night. While he fits the team's need for a cost-controlled forward, his style of play may not align with the coach's preferences. His smaller size can often lead to a lack of physicality and a tendency to be pushed off the puck.





Only time will tell if General Manager Brad Treliving has plans for Robertson or if the forward will be used in a trade to help finalize the team's top six. One thing is for sure: the relationship between Robertson and the organization is strained, especially after it was reported last summer that he had requested a trade. Friedman confirmed on the podcast that it's highly unlikely the Leafs will enter the season with their current roster.





With the calendar turning to August and the preseason approaching, trades are likely to ramp up. The clock is ticking for the Maple Leafs to make a decision about Robertson's future with the team.